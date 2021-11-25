Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$566,250.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total transaction of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$234,427.50.

TIH opened at C$110.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$84.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$108.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.72. The stock has a market cap of C$9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.5007953 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.61.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.