Insider Selling: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$173,373.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$520,119.

TSE:TECK.A opened at C$38.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$21.30 and a one year high of C$42.50. The company has a market cap of C$20.45 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

