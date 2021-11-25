Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $231.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.61. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.32 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.