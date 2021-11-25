Insider Selling: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Chairman Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $358.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.06 and a 200-day moving average of $286.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.