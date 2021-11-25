Insider Selling: Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Director Sells $383,141.76 in Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.