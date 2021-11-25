Insider Selling: Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) EVP Sells $695,370.00 in Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

