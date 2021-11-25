Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Sells 24,936 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 158,795 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 765,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 575,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 294,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

