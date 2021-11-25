Insider Selling: Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Director Sells 10,673 Shares of Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $149.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.09.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

