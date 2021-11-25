Insider Buying: Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Insider Buys $84,694.00 in Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) insider Julie A. Baron acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $84,694.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TIG opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TIG. JMP Securities cut their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair lowered Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

