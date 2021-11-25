Insider Buying: Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Insider Buys $84,694.00 in Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) insider Julie A. Baron acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $84,694.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:TIG opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.29.
Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on TIG. JMP Securities cut their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair lowered Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.
About Trean Insurance Group
Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.
