Insider Buying: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) CFO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) CFO Brian E. Donley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $19,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,345. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.32.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

