Insider Buying: Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Purchases 60,200 Shares of Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay bought 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $65,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 757,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 501,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its stake in Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Savara by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 113,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 19.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.