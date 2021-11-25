Insider Buying: Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Purchases C$15,418.33 in Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Brian Kerzner acquired 21,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,418.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,759,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,014,158.33.
Shares of CVE PGZ opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.03 million and a P/E ratio of -19.73.
About Pan Global Resources
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.