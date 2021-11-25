Insider Buying: Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Purchases C$15,418.33 in Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Brian Kerzner acquired 21,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,418.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,759,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,014,158.33.

Shares of CVE PGZ opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.03 million and a P/E ratio of -19.73.

Get Pan Global Resources alerts:

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.