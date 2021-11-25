Insider Buying: NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Insider Purchases 16,450 Shares of Stock

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) insider Wilken von Hodenberg bought 16,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,818 ($23.75) per share, with a total value of £299,061 ($390,725.11).
Shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock opened at GBX 1,810 ($23.65) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,666.12 and a 200-day moving average of £147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £846.56 million and a PE ratio of 164.92. NB Private Equity Partners Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,855 ($24.24).
