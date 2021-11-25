Insider Buying: NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Insider Purchases 16,450 Shares of Stock

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) insider Wilken von Hodenberg bought 16,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,818 ($23.75) per share, with a total value of £299,061 ($390,725.11).

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock opened at GBX 1,810 ($23.65) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,666.12 and a 200-day moving average of £147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £846.56 million and a PE ratio of 164.92. NB Private Equity Partners Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,855 ($24.24).

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

