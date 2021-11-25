Insider Buying: NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Insider Purchases 16,450 Shares of Stock

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) insider Wilken von Hodenberg bought 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,818 ($23.75) per share, for a total transaction of £299,061 ($390,725.11).

NBPE opened at GBX 1,810 ($23.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,666.12 and its 200-day moving average is £147.93. The stock has a market cap of £846.56 million and a PE ratio of 164.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. NB Private Equity Partners Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,855 ($24.24).

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

