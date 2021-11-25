Insider Buying: NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Insider Purchases 16,450 Shares of Stock

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) insider Wilken von Hodenberg bought 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,818 ($23.75) per share, for a total transaction of £299,061 ($390,725.11).
NBPE opened at GBX 1,810 ($23.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,666.12 and its 200-day moving average is £147.93. The stock has a market cap of £846.56 million and a PE ratio of 164.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. NB Private Equity Partners Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,855 ($24.24).
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
