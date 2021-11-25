Insider Buying: Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Buys 1,402 Shares of Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Adam Couch purchased 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.96 ($64,989.50).

Shares of CWK stock traded up GBX 62 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,550 ($46.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,636. Cranswick plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,564.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,838.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,025 ($52.59).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

