Insider Buying: Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) CEO Purchases 35,273,268 Shares of Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) CEO Tony Aquila bought 35,273,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. Canoo Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.18.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 30.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 30.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 103,273 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 72.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

