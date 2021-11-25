Insider Buying: Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) CFO Acquires $18,708.50 in Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) CFO Nick Pizzie bought 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $18,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AXSM opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.17. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $699,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $9,151,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 190.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.31.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

