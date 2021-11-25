Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys 3,750 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

