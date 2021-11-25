Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of IMQCF opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Company Profile

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than Â12bn.

