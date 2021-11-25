Informa (LON:INF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Informa from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 616 ($8.05).

LON INF opened at GBX 513.40 ($6.71) on Wednesday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 462.20 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.60 ($7.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 540.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 533.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

