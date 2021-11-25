IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,611 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62.

