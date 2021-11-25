IFP Advisors Inc Sells 36 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 49.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $995,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total value of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,953 shares of company stock valued at $32,406,366 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $283.89 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.29 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.83 and its 200-day moving average is $344.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

