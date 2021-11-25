IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 79 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 137.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESS opened at $357.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

