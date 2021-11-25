IFP Advisors Inc Invests $166,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UJUL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 438.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 23.7% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 162.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 91.4% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 169,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 80,707 shares during the period.

Shares of UJUL stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $27.60.

