IFP Advisors Inc Has $180,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,013,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,669,000 after purchasing an additional 222,158 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

