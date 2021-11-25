IFP Advisors Inc Has $169,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 157.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

