IFP Advisors Inc Has $156,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,766,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.08.

NYSE MLM opened at $422.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.18 and a 52 week high of $435.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

