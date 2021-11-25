IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 168 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,809 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $97,568,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $306,617,000 after buying an additional 556,010 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $628,829,000 after buying an additional 496,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $176.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,165 shares of company stock worth $40,022,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

