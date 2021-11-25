IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $204.32 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $204.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.25 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

