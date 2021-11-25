IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.6% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

