IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 87.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,538 shares of company stock worth $10,999,686. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

