IDEX Market Capitalization Achieves $218.28 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. IDEX has a market cap of $218.28 million and approximately $59.40 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.48 or 0.00241153 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00089640 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,220,291 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

