Idena (IDNA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $187,841.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $187,841.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.11 or 0.00206242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.67 or 0.00734177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,097,651 coins and its circulating supply is 53,971,427 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

