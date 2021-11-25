Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. 19,508,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,934,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.42. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Ideanomics news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 44.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 189,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ideanomics by 177.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ideanomics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 517,340 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.