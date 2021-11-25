IAM Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,334 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $802.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $807.48 and its 200-day moving average is $758.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $420.75 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

