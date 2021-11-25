IAM Advisory LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 0.9% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. FMR LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC opened at $208.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.12 and its 200 day moving average is $194.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.48 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

