IAM Advisory LLC Invests $279,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 166,611 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 165.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $62.77.

