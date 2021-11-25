IAM Advisory LLC Invests $1.48 Million in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $308.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.94. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $202.85 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

