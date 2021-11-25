iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Buys C$100,100.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Pierre Miron bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$243,100.

iA Financial stock opened at C$72.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$72.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$53.02 and a one year high of C$76.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAG. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.39.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

