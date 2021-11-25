Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 691,421 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 21.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

NYSE HUN opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

