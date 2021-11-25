Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Huazhu Group stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. 2,437,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

HTHT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

