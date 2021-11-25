H&T Group (LON:HAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
HAT traded down GBX 5.65 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 270.35 ($3.53). 2,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,813. H&T Group has a 52 week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 282.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72.
H&T Group Company Profile
