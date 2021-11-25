H&T Group (LON:HAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HAT traded down GBX 5.65 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 270.35 ($3.53). 2,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,813. H&T Group has a 52 week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 282.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

