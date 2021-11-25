HSBC Initiates Coverage on GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $63.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GFS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.03.

Shares of GFS opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $69.57.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

