Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 166382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.73. The stock has a market cap of £77.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

