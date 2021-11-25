Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.53. Horizon Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $765,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $902.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

