Honest Hits Market Cap of $2.07 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $770,730.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00067417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00072944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00093010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,489.27 or 0.07607969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,867.65 or 0.99762983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

