Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Set at C$48.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$48.00 target price on Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HCG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.29.

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$43.79 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$28.35 and a 1-year high of C$46.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 5.2223598 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

