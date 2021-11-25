Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 9,900 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $64,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 63.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after acquiring an additional 637,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX opened at $37.69 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 43.49 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $5,467,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

