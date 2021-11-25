Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 579 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after buying an additional 879,661 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $180.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $188.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.