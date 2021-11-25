Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.